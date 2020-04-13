Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 9.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.57 on Monday, hitting $180.13. 2,549,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,894. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.59. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

