RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RTLLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTLLF. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of RTLLF stock opened at $531.10 on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $437.25 and a 1 year high of $799.70.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

