Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $442.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

