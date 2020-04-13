Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $519.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $519.00 and last traded at $511.87, with a volume of 130024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $512.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,061 shares of company stock valued at $13,063,688. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

