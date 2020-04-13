Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 7.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 122,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 509,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

