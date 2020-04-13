Relx’s (REL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 2,010 ($26.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,189 ($28.80) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

Relx stock opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,749.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,865.94. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

