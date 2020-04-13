Ren 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $42.63 million and $1.58 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi Global, Tidex and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.18 or 0.04425448 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014674 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

