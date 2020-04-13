Renasant Corp. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

