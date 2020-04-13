Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

