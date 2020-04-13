Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Resona stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Resona has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

