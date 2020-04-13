Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $7.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

REVG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.28. 5,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,123. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $277.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 139,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

