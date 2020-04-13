REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of REVB opened at $22.52 on Friday. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $274.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

