Reviewing Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) & SEA (OTCMKTS:SE)

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and SEA (NYSE:SE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and SEA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEA $2.18 billion 6.78 -$1.46 billion ($2.27) -19.85

Flight Centre Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A SEA -67.18% -72.89% -22.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flight Centre Travel Group and SEA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 0 0 6 1 3.14

SEA has a consensus price target of $49.19, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given SEA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Risk & Volatility

Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEA beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, My Adventure Travel, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, cievents, and Campus Travel. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

