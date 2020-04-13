RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $229.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of -0.31. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,222 shares of company stock worth $58,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

