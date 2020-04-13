RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.25 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REI.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded down C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.34. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.41 and a twelve month high of C$27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 51,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,429,111.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

