Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,937,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.58. 633,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day moving average is $262.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.