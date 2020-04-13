Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of MAXIMUS worth $27,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $63.85. 331,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

