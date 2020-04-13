Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.22.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $26.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $396.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,670,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.18 and a 200-day moving average of $324.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

