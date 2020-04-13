Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 434 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.66. 258,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,101. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

