Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 6,606 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.03% of Workiva worth $30,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $27,714,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Workiva by 692.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 684,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,633. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.