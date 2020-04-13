Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 711 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $4.70 on Monday, hitting $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.40. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

