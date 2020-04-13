Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,162 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Paylocity worth $47,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 626,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,664. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

