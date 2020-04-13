Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,217.56. 1,734,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,235.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.