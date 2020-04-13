Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.57% of A. O. Smith worth $34,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $5,487,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.87.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.63. 1,127,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,451. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

