Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $43,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,259,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

