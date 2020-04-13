Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,934. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.15. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

