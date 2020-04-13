Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $18.76 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309,308 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $55.57. 322,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,457. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $322,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,802 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

