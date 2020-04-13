Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $25.86 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $25,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.