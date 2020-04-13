Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $51.87 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $51,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $67,825,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.54, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.