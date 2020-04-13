Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $59.04 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $59,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.97. 3,700,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

