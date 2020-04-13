Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,210.41. 1,928,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,314.01. The firm has a market cap of $831.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

