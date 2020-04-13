Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,517 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.84% of Pluralsight worth $44,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 342,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pluralsight by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $12.13. 1,670,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

