Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 1,009,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,722. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INOV. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

