Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.13. 4,925,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,306. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

