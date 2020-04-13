Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Power Integrations worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.05. 228,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,023. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $618,532.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,149 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

