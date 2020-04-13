Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $23,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. ValuEngine raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,460. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

