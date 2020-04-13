Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $55,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $5.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.66. 1,274,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,511. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

