Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 6,468 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.22% of National Vision worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,675,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after buying an additional 285,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 122,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,636,000 after buying an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.25. 677,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.