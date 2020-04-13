Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 7,294 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $34,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IFF traded down $7.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 824,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,222. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

