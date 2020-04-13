Robert W. Baird Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $35.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

