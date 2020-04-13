Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $120.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 191,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,240. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

