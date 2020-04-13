Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$352.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$337.58.

Shares of CP opened at C$315.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$311.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$318.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

