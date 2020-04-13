Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.14.

RY opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

