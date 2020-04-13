Royal Bank of Canada Trims Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Target Price to $1.00

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Shares of NYSE JE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,732. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.35 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

