RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

Shares of RES stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPC will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in RPC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPC by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 538,620 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RPC by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 138,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

