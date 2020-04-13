RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTIX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $155.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $10,165,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RTI Surgical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RTI Surgical by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTI Surgical (RTIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.