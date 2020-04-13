Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWEOY. ValuEngine raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Shares of RWEOY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.09. 55,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.