S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,037,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 72,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

