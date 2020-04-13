Sabre Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,400 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,416 call options.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Sabre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Sabre stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 12,224,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,055. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

