Safe Haven (SHA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,269.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $407,926.21 and approximately $51,269.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02342967 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00305517 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

